Epperson, Cloutier Selected on Second Day of 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Los Angeles, Calif. - Following the excitement of Michael Misa's selection on Friday night, the Saginaw Spirit saw forwards Kristian Epperson and Jacob Cloutier taken on day two of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Kristian Epperson - Los Angeles Kings, 3rd Round, 88th overall

After a resurgent season with the Spirt in 2024-2025, Kristian Epperson was selected by the draft's hosts on Saturday afternoon. He became the first Spirit player to ever be selected by the Los Angeles Kings.

Epperson arrived on the scene in Saginaw to great excitement at the beginning of the season. The Spirit selected Epperson in the 5th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, who then spent two seasons with the U.S. NTDP. He displayed his speed and tenacity early in his Spirit tenure, scoring a shorthanded goal to go along with two assists in just his second OHL game.

Epperson promptly began a nine-game scoring streak, posting 17 points in that span. By season's end, Epperson notched 27G-53A-80P in 57 games to finish fourth on the team in scoring. He finished with six shorthanded points (3G-3A), second on the team to only Michael Misa's seven (4G-3A). Epperson also claimed the record for the fastest OT-winner in Spirit history when he scored just five seconds into an October matchup with the Brampton Steelheads. The marker was the second-fastest OT goal in OHL history.

Jacob Cloutier - Winnipeg Jets, 220th overall

Cloutier made a brief appearance with the Spirit at the start of the 2023-2024 season, scoring the game-winner in his first OHL game. After spending the rest of the season with the Chatham Maroons of the GOJHL, he returned to Saginaw this past season as a key piece of the top-six forward group.

Cloutier finished the season fourth in scoring among OHL rookies, with 47 points (23G-24A) in 67 games. The Ottawa, Ont. native was named to the OHL's Second All-Rookie team, and was the league's rookie of the week during the week of February 3rd.

He enjoyed a career-best seven-game point streak from January 10th to January 30th, producing 11 points (7G-4A). Cloutier also represented Team West at the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. He added an additional goal and two assists in three playoff games this spring.

Cloutier is the second player to be taken from Saginaw by the Winnipeg Jets, following Cole Perfetti (10th overall, 2020).

With three players selected at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the Spirit enjoyed their most productive draft since 2019, when they saw Mason Millman (Philadelphia Flyers, 103rd overall), Nicholas Porco (Dallas Stars, 142nd overall), and Cole Coskey (New York Islanders, 209th overall) each be selected.

Saginaw's run of players contributed to a total of 41 OHL and 98 CHL players being selected at this year's NHL Draft.







