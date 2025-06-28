Four Kitchener Rangers Selected in 2025 NHL Entry Level Draft

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Los Angeles, CA - Four Kitchener Rangers were selected in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Entry Level Draft that took place over the past two days. These players were a part of 93 skaters that were drafted to the NHL from the Canadian Hockey League with 41 coming from the Ontario Hockey League.

Pick-by-Pick Results

Kitchener Rangers in the NHL

Four skaters are the most selected in one single draft from the club since the 2007 NHL Entry Level Draft. A draft that saw Nick Spaling (Nashville Predators), Yannick Weber (Montreal Canadiens), Robert Bortuzzo (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Matt Halischuk (New Jersey Devils) realize their childhood dreams. The Rangers have had four or more players selected in one single draft 20 times, with the most players being selected reaching 13 in 1974 what was then called the NHL Amateur Draft. Four players is the most taken in the salary cap era.

Kitchener has now produced 22 NHL prospects in the last ten entry level drafts and have had 175 players selected by an NHL club since the first NHL draft in 1966.

Draft Details:

Round 1: Cameron Reid (21st Overall - Nashville Predators)

Round 3: Luca Romano (74th Overall - New York Islanders)

Round 6: Andrew MacNiel (189th Overall - Montreal Canadiens)

Round 7: Matthew Hlacar (217th Overall - Toronto Maple Leafs)







