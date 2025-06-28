Two Firebirds Selected During 2025 NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







LOS ANGELES - Two Flint Firebirds were selected on Saturday afternoon at the 2025 NHL Draft. Jimmy Lombardi went to the Los Angeles Kings and Rylan Fellinger was taken by the Toronto Maple Leafs, extending Flint's streak of having at least one player taken at every NHL Draft since the team arrived in Flint.

Lombardi was the first Firebird off the board as Los Angeles grabbed him in the fourth round with the 125th overall pick. A former second round pick pf the Firebirds in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Lombardi has appeared in 125 games with the Birds and has tallied 20 goals and 45 assists. The center put up 13 goals and 32 assists in 63 games during the 2024-25 season.

Fellinger came off the board in the sixth round when Toronto took him with the 185th overall puck. He was originally selected by Flint in the 13th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The defenseman has played two seasons for the Firebirds and has totaled three goals and eight assists over 122 career games. Fellinger stands at 6'4 and recorded three goals and four assists over 64 games in the 2024-25 season.

The Firebirds continued their streak of having at least one player selected at every draft since the team's inception in 2015. Flint has now had 20 players drafted since 2015 and 37 players in franchise history who have been drafted or signed by an NHL team. Three additional players for whom the Firebirds hold OHL rights were taken on Saturday. Cullen Potter was drafted in the in the first round, going 32nd overall to the Calgary Flames, Ethan Wyttenbach went in the fifth round, 144th overall to Calgary and Ryan Rucinski went to the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round, 219th overall.

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.