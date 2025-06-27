Firebirds Sign Michigan State Commit Dryden Allen

June 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that the team has signed defenseman and Michigan State University commit Dryden Allen to a Standard Player Agreement.

Allen was drafted by the Firebirds in the second round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, with the 32nd overall pick. He played the 2024-25 season in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints where he totaled three goals and 12 assists over 60 games. Allen is eligible for this weekend's NHL Draft and is rated the number 205 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

"I'm excited to be a Firebird," Allen said. "I can't wait to meet everyone and get started in Flint!"

A native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Allen stands at 6'1, 190 pounds. He was named the USHL's Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2024-25 season and recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA. Allen is committed to play at MSU beginning in the 2026-27 season. His father, Andrew Allen, is currently a goaltending scout for the Seattle Kraken.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Dryden has the ability to be one of the best all-around defensemen in the league. He brings very good instincts and feel for the game and his high-end skill and skating mobility helps him add offense at one end without giving anything up defensively. He is very good at quick defensive zone exits with either one pass or by using his ability to skate and carry the puck out."

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.