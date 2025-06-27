Frontenacs Sign 17th Overall Pick Matthew Henderson to OHL Standard Player Agreement

Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Matthew Henderson to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Matthew was selected by the Frontenacs in the first round, using the 17th overall pick during the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"Matthew is a smooth skating, two-way defenseman." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He defends with a good active stick, is willing to engage physically, and rarely gets beat one-on-one."

The 6'0", 172 lbs. forward from Sarnia, ON joins the Frontenacs from the Huron Perth Lakers AAA program. During the 2024-25 season, Henderson scored 6 goals and 20 assists for 26 points in 30 regular season games. He added 2 goals and 7 assists in 11 playoff games. He also appeared in 2 games for the Sarnia Legionnaires of the GOJHL.

"His smooth skating ability will allow us to transition the puck on the breakout quickly, and when in the offensive zone he effectively distributes the puck from the blueline." continued Cooper. "With continued development, Matthew will be an excellent player at the OHL level. We are excited to have him as a member of the Frontenacs organization."

