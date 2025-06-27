NHL Draft Weekend Is Here

June 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - It is the NHL Draft weekend as a trio of Generals hope to hear their names called.

Simon Wang Owen Griffin and Lauri Sinivuori are looking to take the next step in their hockey journeys and check off lifelong goals.

Wang enters the draft as the highest rated Generals draft prospect. After joining the team part way through the season Wang added depth and stability to an experienced Gens d-core.

Playing in 32 regular-season games and 21 playoff games with the Oshawa Generals, he earned himself a spot on the OHL All-Rookie 2nd Team.

Griffin joined the Generals as the 6th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft and has been a part of both runs to back-to-back Bobby Orr Championships. He has played in 123 regular-season games, where he has collected 57 points, including 23 goals and 34 assists.

Beyond the regular season, Griffin has shown that he is a playoff performer, collecting 29 points in 21 playoff games this past season.

Sinivuori joined the Generals this season and brought an edge to the team that was not there before. Never scared of a battle in the corner or an oncoming collision, the Fin racked up 34 points, including 16 goals and 18 assists.

The Generals' season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







