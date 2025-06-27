Erie Otters Defenseman Matthew Schaefer Selected #1 Overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 27, 2025

Erie, Pennsylvania -- One of the top players in the Ontario Hockey League and top prospects the Otters have seen in years has heard his name called at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer was selected #1 Overall by the New York Islanders.

Schaefer becomes the second Otter all-time to be selected first overall, following Connor McDavid in 2015. He also becomes the first OHL player to be selected first overall since McDavid.

Just awarded the CHL's Top Prospect Award, the Stoney Creek, ON native had quite the season for Erie, albeit, injury-shortened. In 17 games with the Otters, he put up over a point-per-game with 22 points (7G+15A) and being a +21.

Schaefer also has represented his nation of Canada multiple times over the past few seasons, even participating in the IIHF World Junior Championships at just 17 years old.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement about Schaefer's selection and what he has meant to the Otters organization.

"Champions come in many forms; Matthew is the epitome of greatness; his on-ice abilities are apparent, but it's his character and personality that make him a generational selection," Brown said. "Matthew is the best brand ambassador I have ever met. Matthew genuinely cares about every person he encounters; this is evident in his interest in every person he meets at a personal level. It's such an exciting time for Matthew, Todd, and Jonathan and the Otters are thrilled to share in such a great moment."

Brown also remarked on not only the player but the person that the Islanders are getting in Schaefer.

"The Islanders and the Long Island community truly won the lottery, as Matthew will leave his mark on everyone and ensure he leaves it better than he found it," Brown said. "As Jim Waters lived by, 'What you do is what you make. What you give is who you are!' Matthew lives his life by this, and he gives greatness; in return, it's no surprise that Matthew is truly generational."

Schaefer continues a long history of Otters players being selected in the NHL Draft as he becomes the 46th Otter to be taken in the NHL Entry Draft. The Otters have now had a player selected in five straight drafts dating back to 2020, and have had at least one player's name called in 24 total drafts from 1997 to 2025. Schaefer joins teammate Carey Terrance (Anaheim #59 '23 (Now with NYR)) as the only two Otters players rostered by NHL organizations.

Schaefer becomes the sixth Otters' player to be selected by the New York Islanders, following in the footsteps of Mike Rupp (#9 '98), Tim Connolly (#5 '99), Chris Campoli (#227 '04), Ryan O'Marra (#15 '05) and potential future teammate, current Islander Adam Pelech (#65 '12).

Schaefer came into the draft as the favorite to go first overall and was ranked as the #1 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

His selection represents a continued tradition of excellence that has seen numerous Otters players go on to play in NHL games and even hoist the Stanley Cup.

The entire Otters organization congratulates Matthew on his accomplishments and recognition, and look forward to his continued development on the road to his professional hockey career.

ALL-TIME ERIE OTTERS NHL DRAFT SELECTIONS Year Player NHL Team Pick (Overall) 1997 Jason Ward Montreal Canadiens 11th

Patrick Dovigi Edmonton Oilers 41st

Adam Nittel San Jose Sharks 107th 1998 Michael Rupp New York Islanders 9th 1999 Tim Connolly New York Islanders 5th

Sean Dixon Montreal Canadiens 167th 2000 Nikita Alexeev Tampa Bay Lightning 8th

Brad Boyes Toronto Maple Leafs 24th

Michael Rupp New Jersey Devils 76th 2001 Carlo Colaiacovo Toronto Maple Leafs 17th

Adam Munro Chicago Blackhawks 29th 2002 Brian Lee Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 71st

Scott Dobben Ottawa Senators 113th 2004 Josh Disher New Jersey Devils 185th

Chris Campoli New York Islanders 227th 2005 Ryan O'Marra New York Islanders 15th

Michael Blunden Chicago Blackhawks 43rd 2007 Nick Palmieri New Jersey Devils 79th

Anthony Peluso St. Louis Blues 160th

Luke Gazdic Dallas Stars 172nd

Zack Torquato Detroit Red Wings 178th

Josh Kidd Los Angeles Kings 184th 2008 Mitch Gaulton New York Rangers 171st 2009 Ryan O'Reilly Colorado Avalanche 33rd

Jaroslav Janus Tampa Bay Lightning 162nd

David Shields St. Louis Blues 168th 2010 Greg McKegg Toronto Maple Leafs 62nd

Andrew Yogan New York Rangers 100th 2012 Adam Pelech New York Islanders 65th

Connor Brown Toronto Maple Leafs 156th 2013 Connor Crisp Montreal Canadiens 71st 2014 Kyle Pettit Vancouver Canucks 156th 2015 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 1st

Dylan Strome Arizona Coyotes 3rd

Travis Dermott Toronto Maple Leafs 34th 2016 Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks 39th

Taylor Raddysh Tampa Bay Lightning 58th

Jordan Sambrook Detroit Red Wings 137th 2017 Ivan Lodnia Minnesota Wild 85th 2020 Jamie Drysdale Anaheim Ducks 6th

Chad Yetman Chicago Blackhawks 172nd 2021 Connor Lockhart Vancouver Canucks 178th 2022 Christian Kyrou Dallas Stars 50th 2023 Carey Terrance Anaheim Ducks 59th 2024 Ty Henry Chicago Blackhawks 163rd 2025 Matthew Schaefer New York Islanders 1st

