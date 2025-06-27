OHL Produces Nine First Round Picks, Including Top Two Selections at 2025 NHL Draft

Los Angeles, CA - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to recognize nine players selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, including the first and second overall picks.

The nine OHL selections are part of a group of 21 from across the Canadian Hockey League, accounting for 65.6% of all players chosen.

Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters was the first OHL player to come off the board, being chosen first overall by the New York Islanders. In a season shortened by illness and injury, the 6-foot-2 powerhouse defenceman from Stoney Creek, Ont., produced 22 points (7-15-22) in 17 regular-season games for Erie. He becomes the second Otter to be selected first overall, following Connor McDavid in 2015.

Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit provided the OHL with the first and second overall picks when he was chosen by the San Jose Sharks. The 6-foot-1 centre from Oakville, Ont., captured both the OHL and CHL Top Scorer Awards after leading the CHL with 134 points (62-72-134) in 65 games - becoming the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to top the national scoring race. Misa's stellar season also claimed the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Top Academic Player and the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player. He becomes the highest NHL Draft pick in Spirit franchise history, and becomes the second Spirit player in as many years to be selected in the opening round of the NHL Draft, following Zayne Parekh, who went ninth overall in 2024.

Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds was the fifth overall pick by the Nashville Predators. A powerful two-way centre with 72 points (33-39-72) in 57 games this season, the 6-foot centre from Elmira, Ont., combines high-end compete, physicality, and offensive instincts - bringing farm-grown grit and skill to the Predators' front end. He becomes the first Greyhounds player to be drafted inside the top five since Barrett Hayton was selected fifth overall in 2018.

Brampton Steelheads captain Porter Martone was selected sixth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. The 6-foot-3 winger is already a powerful, playmaking forward with elite hands and high hockey IQ, who led the Steelheads with 98 points (37-61-98) in 57 games. The Peterborough, Ont., native represented Team Canada twice this year at the IIHF World Juniors and World Championship.

Rounding out the top 10, Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs was selected eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken. Coming off a standout sophomore season after being named the OHL's Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, the 6-foot-2 centre tallied 98 points (32-66-98) in 66 games and continues to impress with his elite vision and offensive instincts. Coming from a strong athletic bloodline, O'Brien is poised to bring high-end skill and playmaking to the Kraken's forward group.

The OHL finished the first round strong with three more selections, beginning with Jack Nesbitt of the Windsor Spitfires. Selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers, who selected their second OHL forward, the towering 6-foot-4 centre posted 64 points (25-39-64) in his second season, named the OHL Western Conference's Most Improved Player, as voted on by league coaches. Nesbitt brings size, spatial awareness, and an upward trajectory to the Flyers' prospect pool. He becomes the highest drafted Spitfires player since Mikhail Sergachev in 2016, who went ninth overall.

With their second pick of the night, the New York Islanders selected their second OHL defenceman, taking Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts 17th overall. The 6-foot-1 blueliner is a mobile, hard-nosed presence with offensive upside, recording 59 points (23-36-59) in 64 games. Aitcheson set a new franchise record for goals by a defenceman and finished third among OHL defenders in scoring. He becomes the second Colts player in as many years to be selected in the opening round of the NHL Draft, following Cole Beaudoin, who went 24th overall in 2024.

The Nashville Predators selected Kitchener Rangers defenceman Cameron Reid with the 21st overall pick. The 6-foot, 174-pound blueliner is a poised, two-way presence who excels in transition and defends with precision. Reid posted 54 points (14-40-54) over 67 games this season, nearly doubling his production from a year ago. He finished second among CHL draft-eligible defencemen in scoring and earned Team West MVP honours at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. Reid becomes the first Rangers player selected in the first round since Radek Faska in 2012.

With the final OHL selection of the first round, the L.A Kings selected London Knights defenceman Henry Brzustewicz 31st overall. The physically imposing blueliner brings a blend of size, strength, and mobility to the back end. Hailing from Washington, MI., Brzustewicz tallied 42 points (10-32-42) this season, playing a key role in the Knights' Memorial Cup championship victory. He gives the Knights an OHL-leading total of 200 players chosen all-time in the NHL Draft, extending their CHL-record streak of 56 years with a player chosen in the NHL Draft.

Friday's nine first-round picks matched the league's total from last year's NHL Draft, which is tied for the most since 2016.

The 2025 NHL Draft continues on Saturday with Rounds 2-7 commencing at 12:00 pm ET.

OHL Players Selected in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft:

1. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) - New York Islanders

2. Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit) - San Jose Sharks

5. Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) - Nashville Predators

6. Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads) - Philadelphia Flyers

8. Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) - Seattle Kraken

12. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) - Philadelphia Flyers

17. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) - New York Islanders

21. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) - Nashville Predators

31. Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights) - Los Angeles Kings

