Rangers 2025 NHL Entry Level Draft Preview

June 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Los Angeles, CA - The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft takes place this Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The Draft will be televised live in Canada on Sportsnet (English) and TVA Sports (French) beginning with the first round Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by round 2-7 starting Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET. In the United States, Friday's first round will be televised live on ESPN while rounds 2-7 will be televised on the NHL Network.

Current Rangers who are first-time eligible for selection in the NHL Draft include Cameron Arquette, Owen Edwards, Haeden Ellis, Jack LaBrash, Tanner Lam, Andrew MacNiel, Matheas Stark, Kaden Schneider, Cameron Reid, Luca Romano. Additionally, 2006 born skaters, Carson Campbell, Max Dirracolo, Matthew Hlacar, and Andrew Vermeulen will have another chance to be picked up in the draft.

Four Rangers were named to the final NHL Central Scouting Ranking List with Cameron Reid leading the way at 23. Cameron Reid has the chance to be the first Ranger player to be selected in the first round since Radek Faksa was taken 13th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2012. Luca Romano was ranked 48th, Tanner Lam slotted in at 159th, and Max Dirracolo was ranked 219th.

Since 1966, the Kitchener Rangers have had over 170 players selected in the NHL Draft which is the fourth most in the Ontario Hockey League. The highest two selections were Gabriel Landeskog (2011) and Brian Bellows (1982), both selected second overall. The most Rangers selected in a draft was seven in 1989. Impressively, 20 Rangers have been selected in the NHL Draft by 16 different NHL clubs in just the past 10 years.

Last season, the Rangers had four players on their roster that were drafted with two of them signed by their NHL clubs respectively: Matthew Andonovski (Signed - Ottawa Senators), Luke Ellinas (Signed - Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys* (Colorado Avalanche), and Jack Pridham* (Chicago Blackhawks).

