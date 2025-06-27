Matthew Schaefer Taken 1st Overall by Islanders at 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, CA - Erie Otters (OHL) defenceman Matthew Schaefer was selected first overall by the New York Islanders during the opening round of the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, becoming only the second Erie Otter- and the first OHL player since Connor McDavid in 2015- to earn the top pick. With that selection, Schaefer becomes the 11th defenceman in CHL history to be taken No. 1 overall (see full list below), and just the second this century, joining Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts / OHL) in 2014.

Schaefer also becomes the 42nd CHL player - and the 22nd from the Ontario Hockey League - to be selected first overall since 1969. Among OHL/OHA defencemen, Schaefer is just the seventh to earn that distinction, joining an elite group that includes Ekblad (2014), Bryan Berard (1995), Ed Jovanovski (1994), Rob Ramage (1979), Rick Green (1976), and Denis Potvin (1973). Notably, Potvin is one of only four players- alongside Schaefer- in both OHL and CHL history to be drafted No. 1 by the New York Islanders.

Named the CHL's Top Prospect for 2024-25, Schaefer made a significant impact despite limited action this season. The 17-year-old defenceman from Stoney Creek, Ont., posted 22 points (7G-15A) and a +21 rating in just 17 games with the Erie Otters before an injury sidelined him. Internationally, he captained Canada to gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup- leading all defencemen with six points in five games- and played a pivotal role in Team CHL's win at the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada in November. The following month, he earned a spot on Canada's 2025 World Junior roster, becoming the third-youngest defenceman ever to represent the country at the tournament.

Schaefer was selected first overall by the Erie Otters in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Halton Hurricanes U16 program, becoming the highest-drafted defenceman in franchise history. He followed in the footsteps of Otters stars Connor McDavid (2012) and Ryan O'Reilly (2007) as the third player in team history to be taken with the No. 1 pick in the OHL Draft. In his rookie campaign, Schaefer recorded 17 points (3G-14A) in 56 games and was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound defenceman is one of seven players in history to win gold with Team Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge (2023), the IIHF U18 World Championship (2024), and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2024).

With Schaefer's selection by the Islanders at No. 1, the Erie Otters become just the 11th franchise- and one of only nine active CHL clubs- to have at least two players drafted first overall.

Since 1969, 42 players from the CHL's member leagues- the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)- have been selected first overall across 57 NHL Drafts, accounting for nearly 75% of all top picks during that span. The OHL leads the way with 22 first-overall selections, followed by 11 from the QMJHL and nine from the WHL - a clear reflection of the CHL's longstanding impact at the very top of the NHL Draft.

CHL PLAYERS SELECTED NO. 1 OVERALL AT THE NHL DRAFT (SINCE 1969)

2025 - Defenceman - Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) - New York Islanders

2023 - Forward - Connor Bedard (Regina Pats / WHL) - Chicago Blackhawks

2020 - Forward - Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) - New York Rangers

2017 - Forward - Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) - New Jersey Devils

2015 - Forward - Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) - Edmonton Oilers

2014 - Defenceman - Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts / OHL) - Florida Panthers

2013 - Forward - Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) - Colorado Avalanche

2012 - Forward - Nail Yakupov (Sarnia Sting / OHL) - Edmonton Oilers

2011 - Forward - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels / WHL) - Edmonton Oilers

2010 - Forward - Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) - Edmonton Oilers

2009 - Forward - John Tavares (London Knights / OHL) - New York Islanders

2008 - Forward - Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting / OHL) - Tampa Bay Lightning

2007 - Forward - Patrick Kane (London Knights / OHL) - Chicago Blackhawks

2005 - Forward - Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) - Pittsburgh Penguins

2003 - Goaltender - Marc-André Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles / QMJHL) - Pittsburgh Penguins

2002 - Forward - Rick Nash (London Knights / OHL) - Columbus Blue Jackets

1998 - Forward - Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) - Tampa Bay Lightning

1997 - Forward - Joe Thornton (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds / OHL) - Boston Bruins

1996 - Defenceman - Chris Phillips (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) - Ottawa Senators

1995 - Defenceman - Bryan Berard (Detroit Junior Red Wings / OHL) - Ottawa Senators

1994 - Defenceman - Ed Jovanowski (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) - Florida Panthers

1993 - Forward - Alexandre Daigle (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL) - Ottawa Senators

1991 - Forward - Eric Lindros (Oshawa Generals / OHL) - Québec Nordiques

1990 - Forward - Owen Nolan (Cornwall Royals / OHL) - Québec Nordiques

1988 - Forward - Mike Modano (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) - Minnesota North Stars

1987 - Forward - Pierre Turgeon (Granby Bisons / QMJHL) - Buffalo Sabres

1985 - Defenceman - Wendel Clark (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) - Toronto Maple Leafs

1984 - Forward - Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins / QMJHL) - Pittsburgh Penguins

1982 - Defenceman - Gord Kluzak (Billings Bighorns / WHL) - Boston Bruins

1981 - Forward - Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals / QMJHL) - Winnipeg Jets

1980 - Forward - Doug Wickenheiser (Regina Pats / WHL) - Montreal Canadiens

1979 - Defenceman - Rob Ramage (London Knights / OHL/OHA) - Colorado Rockies

1978 - Forward - Bobby Smith (Ottawa 67's / OHL/OHA) - Minnesota North Stars

1977 - Forward - Dale McCourt (St. Catharines Fincups / OHL/OHA) - Detroit Red Wings

1976 - Defenceman - Rick Green (London Knights / OHL/OHA) - Washington Capitals

1975 - Forward - Mel Bridgman (Victoria Cougars / WHL) - Philadelphia Flyers

1974 - Defenceman - Greg Joly (Regina Pats / WHL) - Washington Capitals

1973 - Defenceman - Denis Potvin (Ottawa 67's / OHL/OHA) - New York Islanders

1972 - Forward - Billy Harris (Toronto Marlboros / OHL/OHA) - New York Islanders

1971 - Forward - Guy Lafleur (Québec Remparts / QMJHL) - Montreal Canadiens

1970 - Forward - Gilbert Perreault (Montreal Junior Canadiens / OHL/OHA) - Buffalo Sabres

1969 - Forward - Rejean Houle (Montreal Junior Canadiens / OHL/OHA) - Montreal Canadiens

CHL CLUBS TO HAVE 2+ PLAYERS SELECTED NO. 1 AT AN NHL DRAFT

1. London Knights / OHL/OHA - 5 NHL First-Overall Picks - John Tavares (2009), Patrick Kane (2007), Rick Nash (2002), Rob Ramage (1979), & Rick Green (1976)

T2. Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL - 3 NHL First-Overall Picks - Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Sidney Crosby (2005), & Alexis Lafrenière (2020)

T2. Regina Pats / WHL - 3 NHL First-Overall Picks - Greg Joly (1974), Doug Wickenheiser (1980), & Connor Bedard (2023)

T4. Montreal Junior Canadiens / OHL/OHA - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Rejean Houle (1969) & Gilbert Perreault (1970)

T4. Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Nathan MacKinnon (2013) & Nico Hischier (2017)

T4. Sarnia Sting / OHL - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Steven Stamkos (2008) & Nail Yakupov (2012)

T4. Windsor Spitfires / OHL - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Ed Jovanowski (1994) & Taylor Hall (2010)

T4. Prince Albert Raiders / WHL - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Mike Modano (1988) & Chris Phillips (1996)

T4. Cornwall Royals / OHL/QMJHL - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Dale Hawerchuk (1981 - QMJHL) & Owen Nolan (1990 - OHL)

T4. Ottawa 67's / OHL/OHA - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Denis Potvin (1973) & Bobby Smith (1978)

T4. Erie Otters / OHL - 2 NHL First-Overall Picks - Connor McDavid (2015) & Matthew Schaefer (2025)







