Spirit Forward Michael Misa Selected Second Overall by San Jose Sharks at 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Los Angelis, Calif. - Years of tireless work and preparation paid off for Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa, as he was selected second overall by the San Jose Sharks at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday night at the Peacock Theater. Misa has been a top prospect for this year's draft ever since he awarded exceptional status by Hockey Canada in 2022, allowing him to play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) at 15 years old. The Oakville, Ont. native has gone on to win countless awards, lead Saginaw to a 2024 Memorial Cup championship, and draw comparisons to current NHL stars like John Tavares, Patrick Kane and Steven Stamkos.

"It feels unbelievable," said Misa. "From the second I heard my name called until now, it's just pure excitement. I'm so grateful."

Misa is the highest selected Spirit player at the NHL Draft, surpassing teammate Zayne Parekh's ninth overall selection by the Calgary Flames in 2024. He becomes the 45th player to be selected from Saginaw at the NHL Draft, and the second player taken by the Sharks after Dylan Sadowy in 2014. The Spirit now have four top-ten NHL picks in the last five drafts as Misa joins Zayne Parekh (9th overall, CGY, 2024), Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall, ANA, 2022) and Cole Perfetti (10th overall, WPG, 2020).

Misa's selection comes as the exclamation point on one of the finest individual seasons by a Spirit player. He became the franchise's all-time leader in points (265) while setting single-season records for goals (62), powerplay goals (21), and points (134). He became the first Spirit player to lead the CHL in scoring, won the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player, and the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Scholastic Player of the Year. The NHL recognized Misa with the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence earlier this month as the player who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

Misa also established a new franchise record with a 28-game point streak that brought about 28G-35A-63P. He would enjoy two other 14-game point streaks throughout the season, put together 46 multi-point performances, and be held off the scoresheet in just five of his 65 contests.

His stat line of 62G-72A-134P this season is the highest of any U18 skater in the OHL since Oshawa's John Tavares ended up with the same point total in 2006-2007. His 62 goals were the most by a CHL player in his draft year since London's Patrick Kane scored 62, also in 2006-2007. Only Connor Bedard (71 goals, 2022-23 Regina Pats) and Sidney Crosby (66 goals, 2004-05 Rimouski Oceanic) scored more goals than Misa or Kane in their U18 season in the last 25 years.







