Philadelphia Flyers Select Steelheads Forward Porter Martone in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

June 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







LOS ANGELES, CAL - The Brampton Steelheads are proud to announce the selection of forward Porter Martone to the Philadelphia Flyers with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Martone, an elite 6-foot-3, 208-pound right-shot winger from Peterborough, Ontario, is widely regarded as one of the top power forwards in this year's draft class. He captained the Brampton Steelheads during the 2024-25 season, recording 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in just 57 games.

Martone represented Canada at both the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2025 IIHF World Championship, gaining international experience while skating alongside NHL stars like Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. He was ranked as the No. 4 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Other Notes

Martone becomes the highest NHL drafted Steelheads player in franchise history (previously Alex Nylander 8 th overall to the Buffalo Sabres in 2016) Becomes the sixth Steelheads player to be taken in the first round and first since 2019 (previously Thomas Harley 18th overall by the Dallas Stars) Becomes the 3rd Steelheads player taken in the Top 10 joining Alex Nylander and Owen Tippett Was the fifth forward chosen in the draft Was the fifth Canadian chosen in the draft







