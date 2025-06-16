Brampton Steelheads Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Brampton Steelheads are excited to announce their complete 2025-26 regular season schedule. This season will be highlighted by an enhanced promotional calendar, including fan-favourite theme nights, community events, and the introduction of a brand-new Camp Day Game.

The Steelheads will open the season with back-to-back games, beginning on the road against the Peterborough Petes before returning to Brampton for their home opener on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 PM at the CAA Centre against the Niagara IceDogs.

The 2025-26 season will feature the same divisional alignment and a 68-game unbalanced schedule. Teams will face out-of-conference opponents a minimum of two times (once at home and once away), while most interconference matchups will be played at least four times. Interdivisional opponents may face off as many as six times throughout the year.

Steelheads fans can look forward to a variety of marquee home games, including:

Teddy Bear Toss

Pink at the Rink

Pucks N Paws

Family Day Game

Holiday and New Year's Eve matchups

After hosting two sold-out school day games in 2024-25, the Steelheads will once again welcome local students with morning games on:

Wednesday, December 3 vs. Guelph Storm at 11:00 AM

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Barrie Colts at 11:00 AM

In a new addition, Brampton will host its first-ever Camp Day Game during March Break, taking on the Sudbury Wolves at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, March 17th.

The Steelheads will wrap up their regular season on Sunday, March 22nd at 2:00 PM against the Brantford Bulldogs in their annual Fan Appreciation Game.

Additional details including ticket presale/on-sale dates, special promotions, broadcast information, and training camp schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Single-game tickets will be available at a future date.

Schedule Highlights:

Longest Home Stand: 5 games (Nov. 28 - Dec. 6)

Longest Road Stretch: 4 games (Jan. 18 - Jan. 30)

Number of 3-in-3 weekends: 4

Busiest Months: October/November/December/January/February (11 games total)

Busiest Home Month: December (7 home games)

Busiest Road Month: January (8 road games)

Most Active Days: Fridays (13 home, 11 road), Saturdays (10 home, 9 road)

Last Home Game Before Holiday Break: Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Kingston Frontenacs

First Home Game After Holiday Break: Monday, Dec. 29 vs. Niagara IceDogs

Season Tickets Now Available! Steelheads 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships are now on sale, starting as low as $17 per seat. Members receive a wide array of benefits including:

Access to exclusive events

35% off single-game tickets

20% off at The Bait Shop

Ticket exchange privileges

Early venue access

Discounts on concessions and more

Visit bramptonsteelheads.com to reserve your seats today.

Fans looking for single-game ticket presale access and the latest team updates are encouraged to register as a FINsider via the Steelheads website. For the complete 2025-26 schedule and more information, visit: https://bramptonsteelheads.com.







