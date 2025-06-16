Oshawa Generals Announce 2025/26 Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced their schedule for the 2025/26 season!

It all gets underway on September 18th as we head to North Bay to open the year against the Battalions before we return to the TCC for the home opener against the Kingston Frontenacs.

Theme nights and other events are yet to be announced, but keep your eyes peeled.

Click on the 2025-2026 Home Schedule to check out when the Generals will be at the TCC or click 2025-2026 Full Schedule for every game your Generals play this season!

