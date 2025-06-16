Petes Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially unveiled their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 regular season presented by Sign-A-Fied. The Petes begin play with their home opener on Thursday, September 18 against the Brampton Steelheads, wrapping up the 68 game season in Oshawa on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Some key dates to open the 2025-26 Petes season can be found below:

Thursday, September 18 - Home opener against the Brampton Steelheads

Thursday, October 16 - Sunday, October 19 - Rivalry Week, featuring a home and home with the Oshawa Generals and a visit from the Ottawa 67's

Thursday, October 30 - Petes host the defending OHL and Memorial Cup Champion London Knights

To view and download the entire Petes 2025-26 regular season schedule, click here.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, promotional nights, and other exciting events.

The only way to guarantee tickets for the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package or a group ticket package. Season tickets start at just $399 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Group packages for the home opener are available now and can be purchased by contacting Coordinator of Group Sales and Service, Jordan Winch. To contact Jordan, call (705) 743-3681 ext. 210.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.