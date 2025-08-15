Petes Re-Sign Technical Skating Coach Ashlea Jones
Published on August 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of operations Michael Oke announced today that the organization has re-signed Ashlea Jones as the team's Technical Skating Coach.
"Specializing in the area of Power Skating, Ashlea Jones is known for her expertise in helping players improve their speed, agility, and edge work on the ice," noted Oke. "We are pleased to have Ashlea continue to work with our players on these important silks."
Jones has a strong background in skating, including attending five National Championships in her 15-year career in competitive figure skating. For the past 18 years, Jones has run Ashlea Jones Athletes in Training, an elite power skating and hockey technical skills training company.
In July, Jones was a guest coach at the Carolina Hurricanes Prospects Development Camp, putting players through different drills designed to work on mobility and activation through their hips, feet and ankles.
