Greyhounds President and Governor Tim Lukenda Recognized with Inaugural David Branch Leader of the Year Award

Greyhounds President and Governor Tim Lukenda receives inaugural David Branch Leader of the Year Award

MUSKOKA LAKES - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Soo Greyhounds President and Governor Tim Lukenda is the inaugural recipient of the David Branch Leader of the Year Award, presented at the OHL's Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors held at the JW Marriott Resort.

The first representative in Greyhounds history to serve as Chairman of the OHL Board of Governors, Lukenda has been a member of the board since 2017, and has served on the League's Executive Council since first being elected as Secretary Treasurer in 2019.

"Tim has done a tremendous amount of work and contributed a great deal of his time to not only the Soo Greyhounds, but the Ontario Hockey League as a whole this past year," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "As Chairman of the Board of Governors, he's been a valuable resource in the transition from David Branch's leadership throughout my first full season in the role of Commissioner. It is only fitting that he receive this award, named in recognition of David, with the tremendous leadership he has demonstrated."

The David Branch Leader of the Year Award has been established in recognition of the 45 years of service and dedication to the OHL by former Commissioner David Branch, who retired last summer after first being named to the position back in 1979. The award is a continuation of what was formerly known as the OHL Executive of the Year Award that was last presented to Mike Vellucci of the Plymouth Whalers back in 2012-13. The honour is presented annually to an OHL executive who displays the leadership qualities, hard work, commitment and dedication that David demonstrated in his role, making countless contributions to the OHL, the sport of hockey and to the athletes that make it so special.

"It is a real honour to receive an award named after a person for which I have such great respect and admiration," said Lukenda. "The Soo Greyhounds are a proud member of the Ontario Hockey League and its an honour for me to be able to represent the Greyhounds on the OHL Board and contribute in any way I can to the bright future of our league."

Lukenda, whose father Dr. Lou Lukenda acquired majority ownership of the Greyhounds in 2001 and secured the club's long-term future in Sault Ste. Marie, himself grew up watching the Greyhounds at the old Memorial Gardens. This instilled a lifelong love for both the Hounds and the OHL that continues to result in tremendous contributions to the League today.

Lukenda becomes the second Greyhounds representative to win the OHL's top executive honour following Sherry Bassin of the 1990-91 Greyhounds who was the second-ever recipient of the award that was established in 1989.

