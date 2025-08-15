Bulldogs Release Noah Nelson

With the 2025-26 season approaching the Brantford Bulldogs have made the extremely difficult decision to release forward Noah Nelson. Nelson, an '05 born forward, is entering his overage season of junior eligibility.

Originally selected in the 5th round, 93rd overall, by the Bulldogs in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft out of the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs (now Canucks) U15 AAA program, Nelson made an immediate impression with the Bulldogs. After recording a tremendous 24 goals & 23 assists for 47 points in just 34 games in 2019-20, Nelson stepped in as a 16-year-old rookie in the 2021-22 season skating in 16 games, and filling in key spots early in the season, while recording 3 assists.

A strong junior rookie season split between the Strathroy Rockets of the GOJHL, where Nelson recorded 29 points in 40 games and the Bulldogs led to the industrious centerman becoming a full time Bulldog in the 2022-23 season and beyond.

Going on to play in 181 games over the following three seasons, Nelson became a big piece of the Bulldogs forward group, taking on difficult defensive matchups and killing penalties while being tasked with taking defensive zone faceoffs. Nelson was at his best in the 2024-25 season scoring 9 goals & 11 assists for 20 points in 63 games. Down the stretch, Nelson centered a Bulldogs 3rd line that was able to shut down some of the opposition's best while bringing a physical edge and chipping in offensively, a successful run that continued into the playoffs where Nelson a pair of goals and added 4 assists for 6 points while skating in all 11 games.

The Brantford Bulldogs are so very appreciative of the leadership, dedication and character that Noah has shown from the moment he arrived with the team. Noah leaves the Bulldogs having been part of an OHL Championship in Hamilton & part of the first Brantford team to bring a division Championship to the city.

Nelly - we wish you nothing but the very best and you'll always be a Bulldog!







