OHL Concludes Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors

MUSKOKA LAKES - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) on Thursday concluded its Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors at the JW Marriott Resort, with several adopted notices of motion as the league moves into the 2025-26 season.

In the area of league governance, current Chairman of the Board Tim Lukenda, who serves as President and Governor of the Soo Greyhounds, was elected to another two-year term as Chair. He is joined on the League's Executive Council by representatives Craig Goslin (Saginaw Spirit), Joe Birch (Kitchener Rangers), Dr. Bob Neville (Peterborough Petes) and Dario Zulich (Sudbury Wolves).

This year's Annual General Meeting saw the Board approve several changes to OHL playing rules, bringing those more in line with the standard of play in the National Hockey League. These rule changes will be outlined in more detail following the OHL's Leadership Meeting of the General Managers being held next week.

A few notable league updates emerging from this week's meetings include:

Hockey Operations - Enhanced Video Review Technology:

The OHL has partnered with Spiideo, an easy-to-use, accessible and cloud-based video recording and analysis solution to enhance its video review process in all 20 venues leaguewide. The benefits of this new partnership include:

Enhanced video review with seven consistent angles in all buildings

Faster incident analysis and decision-making

Improved official coaching and development through objective visual feedback

Enhanced supplemental discipline process

Phase 1 of the Spiideo integration is near completion as installation continues across the league leading into the upcoming season.

Hockey Operations - Overage Player Registration Eligibility:

Under previous parameters, OHL clubs could only sign and register an overage player if they had spent the previous season on a Hockey Canada or USA Hockey player's registration certificate. The Board of Governors has amended this ruling to give OHL member teams the ability to also register an overage player who spent the previous 19-year-old season in either the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) or British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Hockey Operations - Player Safety, Cut-Resistant Material:

The Board of Governors has approved the institution of a policy where cut-resistant materials worn on the throat, groin, wrist and ankle be at the category of A-5 or greater, with the exception of BNQ certified throat protectors.







