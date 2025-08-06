Generals Make Trio of Changes to Hockey Ops

August 6, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have made a trio of changes to the organization's hockey operations.

The Gens have brought in Landon Veenstra as the team's new Head Athletic Therapist, as well as the additions of Nick Grainger, who will step into the role of Director of Goaltending and Mike Glover, who is joining the organization as a scout for the Ottawa area.

"This summer has brought a lot of personnel changes," said GM Roger Hunt. "With success comes this, and we would like to wish all the people moving on from the organization all the best with their new teams and leagues."

Part of those changes is a new Director of Goaltending with the addition of Nick Grainger, who brings along a winning pedigree.

"Nick Grainger comes on board as the Director of Goaltending for us and will handle all our goaltending coaching going forward," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "Nick has nine years of OHL coaching experience between Hamilton and Brantford and went to two Memorial Cups with the Hamilton Bulldogs as their goalie coach."

To build on that, the Generals have also brought on Mike Glover, who also boasts a winning past as a scout.

"We are also excited to bring an Ottawa area scout back into the fold. Mike Glover provides decades of OHL scouting and is an alumnus of the OHL, playing in the Soo," added Hunt. "Mike was a scout with the 2017 Memorial Cup winning staff of the Windsor Spitfires, along with our current head scout Dan Curie."

The Generals made one other change to their Hockey operations staff as they brought in Landon Veenstra as the Head Athletic Therapist.

"It is a very exciting step for me in my career to be joining such a storied franchise in the OHL," said Veenstra. "I look forward to being part of the future success for the Generals."

"Landon comes to the Generals most recently with experience in U-Sports with Carleton University Athletics. Other highlights include Landon assisting at the Ottawa Senators development camp and with the MLB's Miami Marlins summer league," added Hunt."

I'm excited to get started with these new people and looking forward to them bringing success to the Generals."

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







