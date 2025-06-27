Cameron Reid Selected 21st Overall by the Nashville Predators

Los Angeles, CA - Cameron Reid had his childhood dreams come true Friday night at the Peacock Center in Los Angeles as San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle announced his name as the 21st overall selection in the 2025 NHL Upper Deck Entry Level Draft to the Nashville Predators. Cameron becomes the highest Kitchener Rangers draft pick since Radek Faksa was selected by the Dallas Stars (13th overall) in 2012.

He also becomes the second Kitchener Ranger to be drafted to Nashville, joining Nick Spaling who had his name called by the Preds in 2007 when he was taken in the second round, 58th overall.

The Alymer, Ontario native is as dynamic as they come on the back end, and the second-year D-man more than doubled his point total from his rookie campaign. Putting up 54 points in 67 games, his point tally was good for joint third most on the Rangers roster and first amongst all defencemen.

Cam was the 10th highest scoring defenceman in the league and was the second highest point scorer for first time draft eligible defenders. His 40 assists were good for the most on the Rangers roster, ninth best among all OHL defenceman and fifth best from all first time draft eligible prospects, including forwards.

After becoming a first round draft pick to the OHL (10th overall) in 2023, two years later Cam is now a first round draft pick to the National Hockey League.







