Rangers Sign Goaltender Christian Kirsch to Standard Player Agreement

July 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the club has signed its first round CHL Import Draft selection (44th overall) from 2025, goaltender Christian Kirsch (pronunciation), to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

From Basel, Switzerland, Kirsch played most of the 2024-25 season with the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and appeared in three games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL. In 24 games with the Jets, Kirsch posted a 8-15-0 record with a 3.16 goals against average and 0.912 save percentage. He earned a call-up to represent Switzerland at the 2024-25 World Junior Championships in Ottawa in which he made four appearances. Christian has represented his country at the U16, U17, U18, and U20 levels.

"Christian was a goalie we targeted in the import draft and were really excited to select him. He is a very talented goalie and we feel he can play a big role on our team this year. Having him and Jason gives us a really solid 1-2 punch in net. We look forward to getting welcoming Christian to Canada and seeing him in a Ranger uniform."

The six-foot-four goaltender becomes the first Swiss-born goalie to suit up for the East Avenue Blue in the clubs history and is the first Swiss native to play for the Rangers since Yannick Weber in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

Kirsch was a fourth round draft choice of the San Jose Sharks (116th overall) in 2024 and has a commitment to play at the University of Massachusetts for the 2026-27 season.







