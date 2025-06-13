OHL Announces Rivalry Week, Frontenacs Set to Clash in Two Matchups with Ottawa 67's

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Ontario Hockey League has announced today that the action will heat up this October as the first-ever OHL Rivalry Week highlights the league's intense matchups in a four-day window of hard-hitting action.

As part of the 2025-26 regular season schedule to be rolled out in its entirety on Monday, June 16th at 2:00pm, Rivalry Week brings battles, both divisional and in some cases cross-conference to the forefront with a schedule that OHL fans young and old can look forward to. The Kingston Frontenacs will be squaring off in a home and home with the Ottawa 67's in a battle between Canada's first capital and it's current capital.

Kingston/Ottawa Rivalry Week matchups:

Fri., October 17 vs Ottawa (7:05pm)

Sun., October 19 at Ottawa (3:00pm)

The Frontenacs and 67's have been bitter rivals for a long time with end-to-end action, after whistle extracurriculars, and jaw dropping moments every single time the two sides face off with each other. Last season it was your Kingston Frontenacs taking the season series 5-2-1 while outscoring the 67's 31-22.

