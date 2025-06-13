Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Matthew Perreault to OHL Standard Player Agreement

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2025 second round pick Matthew Perreault to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

"Matthew is a smooth skating defenceman who can move the puck," noted Oke. "He was a big part of a very strong Toronto Titans team last year. We're excited to be able to add him to our group as we get ready for next season."

Perreault, a right-handed defenceman from Ottawa, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the second round, 31st overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He played in 25 games for the Toronto Titans U16's in the GTHL last season, scoring once and picking up nine assists for 10 points. Perreault also featured in 5 games in the 2025 OHL Cup, picking up four assists.

"I'm incredibly honoured to sign with Peterborough," said Perreault. "The Petes are an organization with such a rich and storied history and I'm excited to contribute to the team's future success. I'll give everything I have to make the fans and the city proud."

Perreault is the second player from the Petes 2025 draft class to sign an OHL Standard Player Agreement after third round pick Gerry DiCunzolo signed on May 27.







