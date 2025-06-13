Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Matthew Perreault to OHL Standard Player Agreement
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed 2025 second round pick Matthew Perreault to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.
"Matthew is a smooth skating defenceman who can move the puck," noted Oke. "He was a big part of a very strong Toronto Titans team last year. We're excited to be able to add him to our group as we get ready for next season."
Perreault, a right-handed defenceman from Ottawa, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the second round, 31st overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He played in 25 games for the Toronto Titans U16's in the GTHL last season, scoring once and picking up nine assists for 10 points. Perreault also featured in 5 games in the 2025 OHL Cup, picking up four assists.
"I'm incredibly honoured to sign with Peterborough," said Perreault. "The Petes are an organization with such a rich and storied history and I'm excited to contribute to the team's future success. I'll give everything I have to make the fans and the city proud."
Perreault is the second player from the Petes 2025 draft class to sign an OHL Standard Player Agreement after third round pick Gerry DiCunzolo signed on May 27.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Matthew Schaefer Named CHL Top Prospect at 2025 CHL Awards - Erie Otters
- Jackson Parsons Named CHL Goalie of the Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Sign Free Agent Defenseman Zack Bleick - Flint Firebirds
- Misa Honored at CHL Awards with Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Matthew Perreault to OHL Standard Player Agreement - Peterborough Petes
- First 'Rivalry Week' Matches Spirit and Firebirds in Home-And-Home - Saginaw Spirit
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Schedule for Inaugural Rivalry Week - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Rivalry Week - Brantford Takes on Brampton - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Unveils 2025-26 Home Openers - Brantford Bulldogs September 20th - Brantford Bulldogs
- Generals Take on Petes in OHL Rivalry Week - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week, Frontenacs Set to Clash in Two Matchups with Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Erie Otters to Participate in Inaugural OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- Storm and Attack Go Head-To-Head in Inaugural OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- Get Ready for Rivalry Week Starting October 16th - OHL
- 67's Announce 2025-26 Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Frontenacs Sign 2022 Draft Choice Matthew Frost - Kingston Frontenacs
- Ryan Finch and Mark Guy Join David Legwand as New Ownership Group of the Sarnia Stiing - Sarnia Sting
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Petes Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Matthew Perreault to OHL Standard Player Agreement
- Petes to Host Steelheads in 2025-26 Home Opener
- Petes Acquire Matthew Soto in Trade with Frontenacs
- Petes Sign 2025 Third Round Pick Gerry DiCunzolo to OHL Standard Player Agreement
- Petes Complete 2025 Development Camp