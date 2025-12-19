Petrovski Scores Twice in Petes Win over IceDogs
Published on December 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Leon Kolarik (left) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, December 18, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Niagara IceDogs for their final home game before the holiday break. The Petes won the game by a score of 5-2.
James Petrovski led the way for the Petes, scoring twice and adding an assist, while Aiden Young had a goal and two assists. Leon Kolarik (1G, 1A) and Yanis Lutz (2A) each had two points. Braydon McCallum scored, with Adam Levac and Matthew Perreault adding an assist. Easton Rye stopped 40/42, picking up his 17th win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (14:04) - Braydon McCallum (8), Assists - Adam Levac (16), Matthew Perreault (10)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (8:27) PP - James Petrovski (2), Assists - Leon Kolarik (9), Aiden Young (15)
Peterborough Goal (9:59) PP - Aiden Young (9), Assists - Yanis Lutz (12), James Petrovski (15)
Third Period:
Niagara Goal (2:06) - Riley Patterson (16), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (10:22) PP - James Petrovski (3), Assists - Aiden Young (10), Yanis Lutz (13)
Niagara Goal (12:15) - Riley Patterson (17), Assists - Kevin He (16), Ryan Roobroeck (19)
Peterborough Goal (18:45) EN - Leon Kolarik (9), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Friday, December 19 when they travel to Ottawa to take on the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at TD Place. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Ceremonial puck drop between the Peterborough Petes and Niagara IceDogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman James Petrovski and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Leon Kolarik (left) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
