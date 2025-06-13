Frontenacs Sign 2022 Draft Choice Matthew Frost

Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Matthew Frost to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

The Orleans, ON native stands at 5' 11" and weighs 172 lbs. He spent the 24-25 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL. The left-handed shooting forward tallied 9 goals and 11 assists in 28 games.

"Matthew possesses a high hockey IQ." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He plays with a lot of offensive creativity and can play all three forward positions. His versatility provides us with several lineup options."

Frost was originally selected by the Frontenacs in the 10th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. After attending Frontenacs orientation camp, he would spend time in the USHL and BCHL before joining the Frontenacs today.

"Frost is a great addition to our team." continued Cooper. "As a Boston College commit, we were able to select him much later in the draft than most players with his talent. NCAA rule changes have given him the ability to join us in Kingston, and we couldn't be happier."

