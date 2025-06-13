Firebirds Sign Free Agent Defenseman Zack Bleick
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that the team has signed free agent defenseman Zack Bleick to a Standard Player Agreement.
Bleick played the 2024-25 season both for the Cleveland Wildcats 16U AAA and St. Ignatius High School in Ohio. The Cleveland Heights, Ohio native stands at 6'5 and attended the 2025 Firebirds Spring Orientation Camp in April as a free agent invitee.
"I'm excited to join the Flint Firebirds organization," Bleick said. "I'm grateful to have this opportunity and am ready to get started in Flint and help be a part of the team's success."
Over 19 games for the Wildcats in the 2024-25 season, Bleick totaled 10 goals and eight assists. He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO
"Zack is a big, strong, rangy defenseman that covers a lot of ice with his reach and explosiveness. He has the potential to be a shutdown defender with his defense first mentality by making it difficult for opponents to get in the zone and to the net. He brings good mobility and moves the puck effectively."
2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.
