Firebirds Acquire Fifth Overall CHL Import Draft Selection from Guelph

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that they have acquired the number five overall selection in Wednesday's CHL Import Draft from the Guelph Storm in exchange for their second-round import draft selection and four future OHL Priority Selection picks.

The CHL Import Draft was expanded from two to three rounds for 2025, going hand-in-hand with a new regulation that allows for three import players to be carried on each roster. Teams are also allowed to trade selections for the first time, with the deadline having passed earlier on Monday afternoon.

Flint is sending its second-round pick, number 84 overall, to Guelph along with the four future OHL Priority Selection picks. The Firebirds will send the Oshawa Generals' 2027 second round pick, Oshawa's 2026 third round pick, the Owen Sound Attack's 2028 third round pick and the Peterborough Petes' 2026 sixth round pick.

Flint will now pick twice in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, which is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m., with the number five overall pick and its original selection at number 23. The Firebirds also own the 145th overall pick.

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

