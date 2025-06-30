Kyle Makaric Joins Spirit as Assistant Coach

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have named Kyle Makaric (MAH-KA-rick) as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025-2026 season, GM Dave Drinkill announced Monday morning.

Makaric, of Windsor, Ont., is a two-time Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) champion as the head coach of the Ottawa Jr. Senators, as well as the league's Coach of the Year in 2023. He spent the 2024-2025 season as an assistant coach with the Leamington Flyers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) as well as the head coach of the BioSteel Sports Academy U15 program.

"We're excited to bring Kyle onto our coaching staff and believe he fits perfectly into our culture of hard work," said Drinkill. "He's worked tirelessly to build his coaching resume from the ground up and his attention to detail has brought success at each stop."

Before Leamington and the BioSteel Sports Academy, Makaric enjoyed overwhelming success with the CCHL's Ottawa Jr. Senators from 2021-2023. He led the team to regular season titles and Bogart Cup Championships in both of his two seasons behind the Ottawa bench. The Jr. Senators went a combined 109-22-5-4 between the regular season and playoffs with Makaric at the helm. His 2023 CCHL Coach of the Year award came on the heels of back-to-back championships, a trip to the 2023 Sutherland Cup Semi-Final, and CCHL First Team All-Star coaching honors.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Chris Lazary and the staff in Saginaw," said Makaric. "The organization is top notch and has a great reputation for developing players, leading to both individual and team success. I am grateful for the opportunity that Dave and Chris have given me here and am looking forward to meeting all of the players and getting started."

Makaric also joined Team Canada East as an assistant coach for the 2022 World Jr. A Challenge, winning a Silver Medal. He joined the University of Windsor Men's Hockey program for three stints as an assistant coach between 2017 and 2024.

His head coaching career began back in 2013 with the Windsor Jr. Spitfires AAA program, winning an ALLIANCE championship in 2018 and Silver Stick championships in 2015 and 2018. Makaric was named Windsor AAA Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2017.

He went on to serve as the head coach of Saginaw's now-affiliate Chatham Maroons in the GOJHL for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

Makaric's contract with the Spirit is dependent on the approval of United States immigration paperwork.







