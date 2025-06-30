Kingston Frontenacs Send 9 Players to NHL Development Camps

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - A total of 9 Kingston Frontenacs have been invited to NHL Development Camps following the conclusion of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kieren Dervin (Vancouver), Tyler Hopkins (Toronto) who were recently selected in the 2025 NHL Draft this week, will attend their respective club's development camps.

Five other Frontenacs that have already been drafted are also attending development camps. Jacob Battaglia (Calgary), Joey Willis (Nashville), Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh), Quinton Burns (St. Louis) and Tuomas Uronen (Vegas) will all be attending an NHL development camp once again this offseason.

Meanwhile, Maleek McGowan* (Pittsburgh) and André Mondoux (Philadelphia) have earned themselves a free-agent invitation to camp after strong showings this past season. However, due to injury; McGowan will not be participating in any on-ice events.

(* - Indicates player will not participate in any on-ice activity)

Below is a complete list of Kingston Frontenacs at 2025 NHL Development Camps:

Calgary - Jacob Battaglia (2024 NHL Draft - Round 2, Pick 62)

Nashville - Joey Willis (2023 NHL Draft - Round 4, Pick 111)

Philadelphia - André Mondoux (free agent invite)

Pittsburgh - Emil Pieniniemi (2023 NHL Draft - Round 3, Pick 91), Maleek McGowan* (free agent invite)

St. Louis Blues - Quinton Burns (2023 NHL Draft - Round 3, Pick 74)

Toronto - Tyler Hopkins (2025 NHL Draft - Round 3, Pick 86)

Vancouver - Kieren Dervin (2025 NHL Draft - Round 3, Pick 65)

Vegas - Tuomas Uronen (2023 NHL Draft - Round 6, Pick 192)







