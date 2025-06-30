Firebirds Acquire Mason Vaccari from Kingston

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Goaltender Mason Vaccari with the Kingston Frontenacs

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that they have acquired goaltender Mason Vaccari from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for a draft pick and two conditional draft picks.

Vaccari arrives in Flint having spent the last three seasons with the Frontenacs. The Mississauga, Ontario native has appeared in 113 games during his OHL career and is 49-45-4-3 with a 3.45 goals against average and an .887 save percentage. He played in 25 games in the 2024-25 season and went 11-4-1-3 with a 3.13 GAA and a .886 save percentage.

Flint is sending its 14th round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection to Kingston in the deal. It is also conditionally sending its fifth round pick in 2026 and the Saginaw Spirit's sixth round pick in 2026 for the 2005-born Vaccari, who will be considered an overager in the 2025-26 season.

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

Goaltender Mason Vaccari with the Kingston Frontenacs

