Jack Nesbitt Selected 12th Overall in 2025 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Jack Nesbitt - C

Selected: 1st Round, 12th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

2023-24 team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

2023-24 RS stats: 65 GP, 25 G, 39 A,64 PTS, 74 PIM

The skinny: Winner of the OHL coach's poll as the most improved player in the Western Conference, Nesbitt took major strides in his second major junior season. Later, he played for Team Canada at the Under-18 World Championships. Nesbitt seemed to slow down in the OHL playoffs and also did not have a great U18s. However, the player's overall rate of improvement impressed.

2024-25 review: Nesbitt started the season in a supporting role beyond more experienced players. As the season progressed, however, his usage grew. At the U18s, he notched a couple of power play goals in PP2 usage.

Usage Pattern: Nesbitt has begun to grow into an all-situations player. There are heightened expectations for his Draft-plus-one season for the Spitfires.

Game strengths: Height and frame, netfront presence, strong hand-eye coordination (excels at deflecting pucks), grit.

Opportunities for improvement: Nesbitt has significant work to do on his skating. He also has room to fill out his frame more and add explosiveness.

Notable: Bob McKenzie, whose ratings reflect the assessments of scouts and scouting directors leaguewide, placed Nesbitt 17th in his final rankings.

Briere on Martone: "We liked the package of size, skill and grit. He gets under people's skin. He's also skilled. We think Jack has just scratched the surface."







