Storm Announce Trade with Firebirds
June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Storm have acquired Flint's 2025 second round import pick, a 2027 2nd round pick (OSH), a 2026 3rd (OSH), a 2028 3rd (OS), a 6th round in 2026 (PBO) in exchange for Guelph's first round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
