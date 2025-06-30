Storm Announce Trade with Firebirds

June 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Storm have acquired Flint's 2025 second round import pick, a 2027 2nd round pick (OSH), a 2026 3rd (OSH), a 2028 3rd (OS), a 6th round in 2026 (PBO) in exchange for Guelph's first round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

