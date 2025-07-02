Firebirds Select Darels Uljanskis and Yevgeni Prokhorov at CHL Import Draft

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds made two selections on Wednesday during the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Flint used the fifth overall pick on Latvian defenseman Darels Uljanskis, the 23rd overall pick on Belarusian goaltender Yevgeni Prokhorov.

The Firebirds made a trade on Monday to acquire the fifth overall pick from the Guelph Storm and used it to select Uljanskis. A native of Riga, Latvia, the same hometown as Firebirds import forward Karlis Flugins, Uljanskis played the 2024-25 season for AIK J20 on the J20 Nationell league in Sweden. He put up nine goals and 30 assists over 44 games played. Uljanskis has played for Team Latvia at the World Junior Championships in each of the past two seasons and recorded one assist in five games played during each tournament. He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Flint used its original first round pick, number 23 overall, on Prokhorov. The goaltender played the 2024-25 season for Bobruisk Dinamo-Shinnik of the MHL in Belarus where he went 16-7-3 with a 2.19 goals against average and a .903 save percentage in 28 games played. Prokhorov hails from Lida, Belarus and was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual even during which every team in the Canadian Hockey League (the OHL, WHL and QMJHL) can draft players from outside North America. The three-round draft took place on Wednesday with the order of selection rotating between clubs of each of the CHL's leagues. Through the CHL Import Draft, each team is permitted to dress and play a maximum of three import players each season. Firebirds also owned the 145th overall selection in the 2025 draft but chose to pass on their third-round pick.

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

