Gens Draft Three Players in CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals made three selections in the CHL Import Draft taking a goalie and two forwards.

With their first pick of the day, the Gens selected forward Onni Kalto a 6'2" winger from the TPS Turku U20 in Finland. Last season Kalto collected 22 points in 44 games at the U20 level while also making three appearance for the senior team.

In the second round of the draft, the Generals took Andrei Bondarev a Russian goalie with Ufa Tolpar in the MHL. Playing in nine games, Bondarev picked up a record of 6-1-0 with a 2.61 GAA and a .899 SV%.

To round out the CHL Import Draft, the Gens selected Russian forward Vadim Smirnov from the Dynamo Moskva U17. During the 2024-25 season, Smirnov collected 40 points in 30 games, including 23 goals and 17 assists. He also played 18 games with the U18 team, where he scored 12 goals and added seven assists for 19 points.

The Generals season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







