Kingston Frontenacs Sign Import Forward Tomas Pobezal

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club has completed the signing of forward Tomas Pobezal to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement ahead of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

The Frontenacs acquired the rights to Pobezal in a trade with Kitchener Rangers on June 9, 2025.

"We are excited to officially welcome Tomas as a member of the Frontenacs." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He will be a great addition to our roster with his competitiveness and his offensive abilities."

Born in Puchov, Slovakia, Tomas spent the 2024-25 season with HK Nitra of Slovak Extraliga. In 45 regular season appearances, he tallied 15 goals and 8 assists for 23 points as an 18-year-old at Slovakia's highest level. He added 1 goal and 3 assists in 20 playoff games. Pobezal also represented Slovakia at the 2025 World Junior Championship appearing in all 5 of his team's games.

Pobezal will join the Frontenacs at training camp in late August. Stay tuned to our social media channels, as well as kingstonfrontenacs.com, for more info as it becomes available. Secure your seats now by joining the Fronts Family and getting your 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership to gain access to the best seats at the best price, all season long. Members of the Fronts Family also get amazing perks, benefits and rewards that are exclusive to Season Ticket Members. Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.