67's Select Two Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected a pair of players in today's 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

The full list goes as follows:

Round 1, Pick 8:

defenceman Ondrej Ruml

Ruml, 17, tallied nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games suiting up for the HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 program this past season. He also saw some post-season success, scoring one goal and nine assists for 10 points in seven games played. A native of Valtice, Czechia, Ruml represented his country in the 2024-25 World U17 Championship where he recorded one assist for one point in four games.

"Ondrej is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenceman who led his Pardubice club team in scoring and captained the Czechia U17 this past season," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We look forward to Ondrej's arrival in the Nation's Capital."

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 167 lbs | DATE OF BIRTH: 2008-03-25

HOMETOWN: Valtice, Czechia | PREVIOUS TEAM: HC Dynamo Pardubice U17

Round 2, Pick 72:

forward Jasper Kuhta

Kuhta, 18, recorded 18 goals and 25 assists for a total of 43 points in 38 games during the past season with the HIFK U20 program. He maintained a point-per-game pace in the playoffs and also appeared in eight games in the Finnish Hockey League (Liiga).

"Jasper is a big, intelligent centreman who has represented Finland in international competitions, and gained professional experience in Finland's top professional league during the 2024-25 season," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are excited to welcome Jasper to Ottawa."

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 194 lbs | DATE OF BIRTH: 2006-10-28

HOMETOWN: Helsinki, Finland | PREVIOUS TEAM: HIFK Helsinki U20







