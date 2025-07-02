Sarnia Sting Complete 2025 CHL Import Draft

The Sarnia Sting have strengthened their roster with the addition of two international prospects in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. With the 11th overall pick, the Sting selected Czech left winger Simon Katolicky, followed by Russian forward Daniil Prokhorov with the 69th overall selection in the second round.

Katolicky, a 2008-born winger, spent the 2024-25 season with Tappara U18 in Finland's U18 SM-sarja league, where he posted an outstanding 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 30 games, finishing among the league's top scorers. He also represented Czechia at multiple international events throughout the year, including the World U17 Hockey Challenge, U18 World Junior Championship, and various international junior tournaments

"Simon is a player we first noticed at the U17 World Hockey Challenge right here in Sarnia back in November," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He's an elite talent with exceptional skill. We believe he'll be a high NHL Draft pick in the upcoming year. There's still some work to be done before he arrives in Sarnia, but we're confident in the potential fit and are excited about what he could bring to our group."

Prokhorov, a forward out of Russia, played the 2024-25 season with MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg of the MHL. While he recorded 7 points in 43 games, the 2007-born winger made a strong impact through his physical, two-way play and was relied upon in key situations. He was selected 42nd overall by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Daniil is an absolute beast of a player-he plays a heavy game with skill and pace," Seca added. "He was just selected 42nd overall by the New York Islanders this past weekend, which speaks to the kind of upside he has. We believe there's a real chance he comes to the CHL. There's some work ahead of us to bring him here, but we're thrilled to have secured his rights and look forward to exploring that opportunity."

Along with the new additions, the Sting will also be bringing back Ruslan Karimov, a 2024 Import Draft selection. Karimov had a strong second half to the 2024-25 campaign and is expected to take another big step forward in his development this season.

The Sarnia Sting are excited to welcome Simon, Daniil, and their families to the organization and look forward to their future contributions on and off the ice.







