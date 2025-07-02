Storm Select Mykhailo Haponenko 84th Overall in 2025 CHL Import Draft
July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are proud to select winger Mykhailo Haponenko with the 84th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
A 6'3, 195lb left-handed forward from the Ukraine spent the past season with the Forus/Sandnes U20 program program where he appeared in 28 games notching 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points.
Team League GP G A TP PIM
Stavanger Oilers U18 Norway U18 4 2 6 8 0
Forus/Sandnes U20 Norway U20 28 17 31 48 4
Ukraine U18 WJC-18 D1A 5 2 4 6 2
Ukraine U20 WJC-20 D1B 4 2 1 3 27
