Storm Select Mykhailo Haponenko 84th Overall in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm are proud to select winger Mykhailo Haponenko with the 84th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

A 6'3, 195lb left-handed forward from the Ukraine spent the past season with the Forus/Sandnes U20 program program where he appeared in 28 games notching 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points.

Team League GP G A TP PIM

Stavanger Oilers U18 Norway U18 4 2 6 8 0

Forus/Sandnes U20 Norway U20 28 17 31 48 4

Ukraine U18 WJC-18 D1A 5 2 4 6 2

Ukraine U20 WJC-20 D1B 4 2 1 3 27

