Klepov, Shurygin, Rausa Selected by Saginaw at 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - In the final drafting event of the 2025 offseason, the Saginaw Spirit selected forwards Nikita Klepov (nik-EE-tuh KLEP-ov) and Juraj Rausa (YOO-rye ROWZ-uh), along with goaltender Stepan Shurygin (STEP-ahn SHOE-RIG-in) in the CHL Import Draft. The 2025-2026 season is the first that Canadian Hockey League (CHL) clubs may carry a third import player, increased from two last season.

Round 1, 35th overall - Nikita Klepov (F)

Klepov is a left-shot forward who checks in at 5'11", 161lbs. He spent last season between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights 16U AAA program and Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL.

With Sioux City, Klepov was a key piece of the forward group this season. He produced 12G-19A-31P in 59 games with the Musketeers and finished the year as a +5.

"Nikita is a player we've been really high on for the last few years," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "He's an incredibly skilled forward who possesses the ability to break a game open. His speed and ability to anticipate plays far in advance will make him a great fit for our system."

Klepov played minor hockey with SKA-Yunost Yekaterinburg U15 and U16 in Russia during the 2022-2023 season. That season, he won a Districts Cup U15 Silver Medal and Russian U15 Championship.

In 2023-2024, Klepov led the Atlantic Youth Hockey League (AYHL) 15U in all offensive categories after he registered 31G-41A-72P in just 22 games.

As 2008 birthyear, Klepov is projected to be a highly rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Round 2, 96th overall - Stepan Shurygin (G)

The Spirit addressed the crease with their 2nd round import pick, selecting 6'4" left-catching goaltender Stepan Shurygin from MHK Molot Perm in Russia's premiere junior league.

Shurygin played the lion's share of games for Molot Perm this season, finishing fourth in the league with 44 appearances. He posted a record of 15-13-11, along with a 2.74 Goals Against Average (GAA) and .904 Save Percentage (SV%).

"We watched lots of film on Stepan this year and his mobility along with size and presence immediately caught our attention," said Drinkill. "We believe he's a hidden gem based on where he played last year and that the exposure in Saginaw will put him on NHL scouts' radar."

The Samara, Russia native is a 2007 birthyear who will enter his second year of NHL Draft eligibility in 2026.

Round 3, 157th overall - Juraj Rausa (F)

Saginaw closed its 2025 CHL Import Draft with Slovakian forward Juraj Rausa. At just 16 years old, Rausa already stands at 6'3", 198lbs and shoots left-handed.

Rausa played most of the 2024-2025 season with his hometown HKM Zvolen U20 squad, finishing the season with 16 points (14G-2A) in 35 games. He eventually played up with MSK Ziar nad Hronom in the second Slovakian pro league, grabbing two assists in 12 games. His stint with Zvolen's U18 club was brief despite it being more applicable to his age. He scored 3G-3A-6P in seven games.

"Playing pro as a 16-year-old next season will be great for his development," said Drinkill. "He's one of, if not the best player in his age group in Slovakia. With his skill and size, Juraj can place himself very high on NHL draft boards in 2027."

Rausa is anticipated to spend this coming season with HKM Zvolen's top professional team and join the Spirit for the 2026-2027 season. As a late-2008-born player, his season in Saginaw will be his NHL Draft-eligible season.

Also of note, Saginaw retains the rights to forward Lucas Pettersson (2nd round, 116th overall, 2024 CHL Import Draft) via the Import Player NHL Reserve List as a signed NHL player (Anaheim).







