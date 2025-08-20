Sarnia Sting Release 2025 Ironworks Health and Wellness Training Camp Details

Published on August 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is set to hit the ice for the 2025 Training Camp, presented by Ironworks Health and Wellness, beginning Monday, August 25 at PASA Rink 1. This year's camp will once again culminate in the highly anticipated Annual Black vs. White Game in support of United Way Sarnia-Lambton.

"We're expecting a highly competitive camp this year," shares Dylan Seca, General Manager of the Sarnia Sting. "Joining the camp is a strong group of free agent invites all eager to make their mark in the OHL. Wednesday night's Black and White game should be an exciting matchup to watch"

The camp is open to the public, giving fans the chance to see the 2025-26 Sting roster in action. All scrimmages are free to attend, offering an up-close look at the players and the excitement leading into the new OHL season.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, August 25 - All practices at PASA Rink 1

2:30 p.m. - Team Stamkos Practice

3:40 p.m. - Team Chychrun Practice

4:50 p.m. - Team Kyrou Practice

Tuesday, August 26 - All games at PASA Rink 1

9:00 a.m. - Team Stamkos vs. Team Kyrou

9:50 a.m. - Team Kyrou vs. Team Chychrun

10:40 a.m. - Team Chychrun vs. Team Stamkos

2:00 p.m. - Team Chychrun vs. Team Kyrou

2:50 p.m. - Team Kyrou vs. Team Stamkos

4:20 p.m. - Team Stamkos vs. Team Chychrun

Wednesday, August 27 - All games at PASA Rink 1

9:00 a.m. - Team Chychrun vs. Team Kyrou

9:50 a.m. - Team Stamkos vs. Team Chychrun

10:40 a.m. - Team Kyrou vs. Team Stamkos

Black & White Game - Wednesday, August 27

Join us for the annual Black & White Game in support of United Way! Doors open at 5:00 PM, with warm-ups hitting the ice at 5:30 PM. Fans can look forward to a jersey auction and 50/50 raffle, with all proceeds going directly to United Way. Entry will be by cash donation of any size, making it easy for everyone to give back and support a great cause while enjoying an exciting night of hockey.

Season Ticket Holders are encouraged to visit the Sting Box Office during training camp hours to pick up their Season Ticket Holder packages.

Box Office Training Camp Hours:

Tuesday, August 26: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 27: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The Honeypot will also be open for fans to browse and purchase Sting merchandise ahead of the upcoming season.

Honeypot Training Camp Hours:

Monday, August 25: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 27: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 28: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The 2025 Ironworks Health and Wellness Training Camp will be released later this week.







