Bulldogs Sign Brantford 99ers Graduate Tommy Karmiris

Published on August 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of free agent forward Tommy Karmiris to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Karmiris, of Brantford, ON, returns home to continue his hockey journey after playing across Canada. Originally drafted by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 9th round, 179th overall in 2022 following a tremendous U16 AAA season with the Brantford 99ers where, alongside Marek Vanacker, Karmiris posted 18 goals & 22 assists for 40 points in 26 games, with another 15 points across 9 playoff games. Karmiris spent his rookie junior season with the Coburg Cougars in 2022-23 before moving onto the Burlington Cougars for the 2023-24 season, where Karmiris was 3rd in team scoring with 23 goals & 23 assists for 46 points in 44 games.

The beginning of the 2024-25 season saw Karmiris make his national jaunt suiting up in the BCHL with Cowichan Valley Capitals & Powell River Kings recording 9 points across 21 games before the change in eligibility rules led to Karmiris' return home. The hardnosed forward returned to the Burlington Cougars where he again starred in posting 30 points across 23 games while making his OHL debut as an affiliate for the Bulldogs, skating in 5 OHL games and impressing with his work ethic and motor.

"Tommy is a player we've watched closely and after making his OHL debut last season we felt he was strong addition to the Brantford Bulldogs.". said Brantford Bulldogs Assistant General Manager Justin Ismael. "Tommy is tireless competitor who takes a lot of pride in pulling on the Bulldogs jersey, we look forward to Tommy continuing to bring his work ethic and character to our club.".







