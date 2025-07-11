Three Generals Participate in USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival

Oshawa, On. - USA Hockey has announced that three Oshawa Generals are competing in this summer's USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival.

The Gens featuring in the showcase are Brooks Rogowski with Team Michigan, Leo Laschon with Team Mid-American, and Colin Feely with Team Atlantic.

This event brings together the top 2008-born players as USA Hockey begins to evaluate for the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Select Team that will take the ice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Rogowski played 66 regular-season games with the Generals last season, collecting 23 points, including 11 goals and 12 assists, before adding six more points in the playoffs.

Both Feely and Laschon signed with the Generals this offseason, with Feely signing as a free agent while Laschon was selected with the 197th pick in the past OHL Priority Selection Draft.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







