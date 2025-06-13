Storm and Attack Go Head-To-Head in Inaugural OHL Rivalry Week
June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, is excited to announce the match ups for the inaugural OHL Rivalry Week. For the very first time, the Ontario Hockey League is highlighting geographical rivalries with Rivalry Weekend, every team will play its designated rival, with many featuring home-and-home match ups.
The Storm kick off their rivalry series battling the Owen Sound Attack at the Sleeman Centre on Friday, October 17th at 7:07pm before hitting the road to the Bayshore on Saturday, October 18th. The midwest division foe split the 2024/2025 regular season series with identical records of 4-4-0-0.
2024/2025 Final Scores
September 27th 2024 - Owen Sound (4) at Guelph (6)
September 28th 2024 - Guelph (2) at Owen Sound (1)
December 6th 2024 - Owen Sound (1) at Guelph (4)
December 11th 2024 - Guelph (4) at Owen Sound (6)
December 30th 2024 - Guelph (0) at Owen Sound (1)
January 3rd 2025 - Owen Sound (0) at Guelph (2)
March 14th 2025 - Owen Sound (7) at Guelph (2)
March 22th 2025 - Guelph (2) at Owen Sound (4)
Season tickets for the Guelph Storm's 2025-2026 season are on sale NOW! Click here to purchase tickets online, call 519-837-9690 or 1-888-STORM-GO (1-888-786-7646) to order. Single game tickets for the 2025/2026 season will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 6th.
