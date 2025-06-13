Generals Take on Petes in OHL Rivalry Week

June 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Ontario Hockey League has announced the addition of Rivalry Week to the 2025/26 season, and the Generals go head-to-head with none other than the Peterborough Petes.

It all goes down between the 16th and the 19th as the Gens have a home-and-home with their biggest rivals as they head to Peterborough on the 16th and return home for the second leg on the 19th.

If you are looking to purchase season tickets for the Generals' 2025-26 season, please reach out to Jason Hickman or Andrew Richard.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.