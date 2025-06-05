Mario Pouliot Named the 37th Head Coach of the Oshawa Generals

June 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced that Mario Pouliot will be the 37th head coach in franchise history.

Pouliot joined the Generals as an associate coach near the end of the regular season last year, helping the team on their road to back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies.

The Gens' new bench boss takes over with a long list of coaching experience, including being the only coach in CHL history to win back-to-back Memorial Cups with different teams.

"We are excited for the opportunity to bring Mario on as the head coach," said Generals owner Rocco Tullio. "He brings a winning pedigree, including two Memorial Cups, along with a ton of experience, which bodes well for our team moving forward, with the goal of bringing another championship to the great city of Oshawa!"

Pouliot has had a long coaching career making stops in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. After that, he spent a season in the AJHL with the Bonnyville Pontiacs before heading to Switzerland to coach HC Sierre.







