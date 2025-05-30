Four Generals Named 3rd Team All-Stars

May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Ontario Hockey League has named four members of the Oshawa Generals as 3rd Team All-Stars.

The four players are forwards Calum Ritchie and Beckett Sennecke, along with the defenceman duo of Gens captain Ben Danford and Luca Marrelli.

Ritche came back from the Colorado Avalanche at the start of the year and showed all season long that he was a step ahead of the competition, picking up 70 points in 47 games, including 15 goals and 55 assists.

Sennecke took a big step this season after being selected third overall by the Anaheim Ducks as the Generals' winger led the team with 86 points, scoring 36 goals while adding 50 assists in 56 games.

On the back end, Marrelli was among the league leaders in points for defencemen all season, finishing fourth with 74 points with 19 goals and 55 helpers, playing in almost every game for Oshawa this season.

Rounding out our All-Stars, we have captain Ben Danford, who provides so much more than the stat sheet can provide, being named the best defensive defenceman along with best shot blocker in the Eastern Conference according to this year's coaches poll.







