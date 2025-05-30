Simon Wang Named 2nd Team All-Rookie

May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Ontario Hockey League has named Simon Wang of the Oshawa Generals to the 2nd All-Rookie team.

Wang joined the Generals as a fulltime player part way through the season and only got better as he played more.

The big, smooth-skating defenseman provided stability to the back end, providing much-needed depth for the Generals throughout a deep playoff run.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.