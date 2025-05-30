Simon Wang Named 2nd Team All-Rookie
May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Ontario Hockey League has named Simon Wang of the Oshawa Generals to the 2nd All-Rookie team.
Wang joined the Generals as a fulltime player part way through the season and only got better as he played more.
The big, smooth-skating defenseman provided stability to the back end, providing much-needed depth for the Generals throughout a deep playoff run.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
