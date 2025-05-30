67's Kohyn Eshkawkogan Named to OHL First All-Rookie Team

May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan has been named to the league's First All-Rookie Team for the 2024-25 season.

"Kohyn made a smooth transition to the OHL and quickly became a key member of our team," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "Kohyn played with poise and confidence beyond his years, and is most deserving of this special honour."

Eshkawkogan becomes the first 67's rookie to earn this honour since current Philadelphia Flyers alternate captain Travis Konecny in 2013-14. The Manitoulin Island native posted four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in his debut season with the Barber Poles.

Selected 21st overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, the 16-year-old Eshkawkogan also represented Canada on the international stage at the 2024 U17 World Challenge. Suiting up for Canada Red, he recorded two assists in four games played.







