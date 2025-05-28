Thomas Vandenberg Commits to Ottawa 67's

May 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that forward Thomas Vandenberg has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Thomas is a swift skating centreman whose addition immediately improves our line-up," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are pleased that Thomas has chosen the 67's to continue his development pathway."

Vandenberg, 16, spent the 2024-25 season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League, where he tallied nine goals and nine assists for 18 points over 55 regular-season games. The 5-foot-11 center added three assists in three playoff games.

Before joining the USHL, Vandenberg played for the Ottawa Myers Automotive U16 AAA program, where he posted 24 goals and 19 assists for 43 points in the regular season. He continued his strong play in the postseason, recording nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 12 games.

A native of Nepean, Ontario, Vandenberg was selected 93rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He is currently committed to Providence College (NCAA Division I).

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 170 lbs | DOB: 2008-09-08 HOMETOWN: Nepean, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders | SHOOTS: L







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.